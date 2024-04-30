20,000 Meth tablets worth Rs 6.66 crore seized in Aizawl, Mizoram

AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, along with Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, Mizoram recovered 20000 Methamphetamine tablets in General Area Mualpuikawn, Salem Veng K-Section, Aizawl and apprehended one individual on 27 April 2024. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl based on specific information.

Approximate value of the recovered 20000 Methamphetamine tablets (weight- 1.908 kg), is Rs 6,66,60,000/- (Rupees six crore sixty six lakhs sixty thousand only). The recovered consignment and apprehended individual has been handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Mizoram, Aizawl on 27 April 2024 for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against illegal drug trafficking and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram.

