330 New Covid Cases Detected In Mizoram, Single-Day Positivity Rate On The Rise

Aizawl: Coronavirus infections in the north-eastern state of Mizoram are on the rise. Another 330 new covid cases have been registered on 7 December adding to the state's total tally of 1,36,784. Yesterday, on December 6, 92 cases were recorded.

The state information and public relations department informed via a statement that a 65-year old man belonging to Aizawl district has lost his life due to covid taking the death toll to 508.

Of the 330 new cases that were registered on 7 December, 260 were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests, RT-PCR laboratory in Zoram Medical College (ZMC) confirmed 40, 19 were detected through TrueNat facilities while the remaining 11 were detected through FIA (Fluorescent Immunoassay) tests.

As a result of the surging cases, the single-day positivity rate has also risen to 8.47% against the previous day's 5.89% meaning that the tiny northeastern state has clocked a 2.58% increase. It is clearly a worrying sign for Mizoram.

Among the fresh cases registered, Aizawl district topped the list with 142, followed by Serchip with 49 cases and Lunglei with 29 cases.

As of now, the total active cases in Mizoram stands at 3,120. A total of 310 people had recovered on 6 December taking the total recoveries to 1,33,156.

Among covid patients, the recovery rate stands at 97.34 percent while the death rate is 0.37 percent. On 6 December, 3,897 samples were tested and 14.50 lakh samples have been tested so far in Mizoram.

Till 6 December, 7.22 lakh people have been vaccinated with 5.67 lakh people receiving both doses of the vaccine according to state immunization officer Dr. Lalzawmi.

Last month, 118 students and teachers of a private school in Aizawl tested positive. Despite the state having a high vaccination rate, Mizoram has one of the highest coronavirus positivity rates in India. It is also worth noting that the tiny mountainous state has one of the highest testing rates in India.





