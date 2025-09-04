A Familiar Face, A New Fight: MNF Picks Lalthangliana for Dampa Bypoll

Dampa voters, many of whom are farmers and small traders, have long voiced concerns over road infrastructure, healthcare access, and border-related tensions. The choice of a candidate with ministerial experience may resonate with those seeking both stability and change.

Meanwhile, the opposition — particularly the rising Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) — is expected to mount a serious challenge. Political watchers suggest this bypoll could preview the contours of the next general election battle in Mizoram.

The Election Commission is expected to release the official poll date soon. Until then, all eyes remain on Dampa — where past legacies, present challenges, and future hopes are now intertwined in one high-stakes race.