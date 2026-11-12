Aizawl Awarded ‘State First Swachh City of Mizoram’ at Swachh Survekshan 2025-26

Aizawl: Aizawl earned the ‘State First Swachh City of Mizoram’ designation during the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 national awards, highlighting its progress in urban hygiene and waste management.

Mayor H. Lalremtluanga received the award on November 11 at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan during a ceremony attended by President Droupadi Murmu and officials from Mizoram’s Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Department.

Municipal representatives highlighted that the honor reflects community cooperation and the dedication of sanitation workers operating within challenging hilly terrain.

As the world's largest urban cleanliness survey managed by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Swachh Survekshan evaluates municipal sanitation and waste processing nationwide.

This recognition builds on prior milestones for the state, including Aizawl’s past recognition as the North East Zone's Fastest Moving City in 2017 and Mizoram's Clean City in 2023, alongside similar honors for towns like Lunglei, Biate, Champhai, Vairengte, and Serchhip.