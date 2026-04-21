Aizawl Municipal Corporation Elections Set for Tuesday, 2.39 Lakh to Vote

All arrangements are in place for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled for Tuesday, as more than 2.39 lakh voters prepare to decide the fate of 68 candidates vying for 19 seats in the civic body.
Of the total electorate, 1.26 lakh are women voters. Among the candidates, 28 are women and 40 are men, representing four major political parties.
The Mizoram government has declared a public holiday in all areas under the Aizawl Municipal Corporation on Tuesday to allow voters to cast their ballots without disruption.
All government offices, educational institutions, and public sector establishments within the AMC jurisdiction will remain closed on polling day, according to an official notification.
Officials from the Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) said that nearly 94 per cent of the 2,768 senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and individuals with chronic illnesses had already voted through the home voting facility — a figure that reflects strong participation even before polling day.
Also Read: Mizoram: 28 women to contest April 21 Aizawl Municipal polls
The ruling Zoram People's Movement, the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Congress have each fielded 19 candidates — a full slate for all available seats. The BJP has nominated 11 candidates.
The previous AMC elections, held in February 2021, saw the MNF win a majority with 11 seats. The Zoram People's Movement secured six and the Congress two.
The municipality's term officially ended on March 1, but the State Election Commission deferred the election process citing administrative reasons — including the state Assembly's budget session, which concluded on March 16, and ongoing state Board examinations.
The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 18 and will remain in force until the completion of the election process on April 30.
Under the code, no recruitment or appointment processes — including written examinations, interviews, or selection procedures — in government departments, public sector undertakings, or corporations within the AMC area can be initiated without prior SEC approval. An exception applies to processes handled by the State Public Service Commission.
Votes will be counted on April 27.