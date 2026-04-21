Aizawl Municipal Corporation Elections Set for Tuesday, 2.39 Lakh to Vote

All arrangements are in place for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled for Tuesday, as more than 2.39 lakh voters prepare to decide the fate of 68 candidates vying for 19 seats in the civic body.

Of the total electorate, 1.26 lakh are women voters. Among the candidates, 28 are women and 40 are men, representing four major political parties.

Public Holiday Declared, Offices to Remain Shut

The Mizoram government has declared a public holiday in all areas under the Aizawl Municipal Corporation on Tuesday to allow voters to cast their ballots without disruption.

All government offices, educational institutions, and public sector establishments within the AMC jurisdiction will remain closed on polling day, according to an official notification.

Senior Citizens and PwD Voters Already Cast Ballots

Officials from the Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) said that nearly 94 per cent of the 2,768 senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and individuals with chronic illnesses had already voted through the home voting facility — a figure that reflects strong participation even before polling day.

Also Read: Mizoram: 28 women to contest April 21 Aizawl Municipal polls