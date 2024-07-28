All 8 NE Chief Minister’s attend NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi

AIZAWL: The Chief Ministers from all the eight northeastern states attended the 9th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in the national capital on Saturday, the officials said.

All the CMs viz. Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Lalduhoma (Mizoram), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), N. Biren Singh (Manipur), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Manik Saha (Tripura), and Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim), were present in the NITI Aayog meeting which was chaired by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

An official from the Mizoram Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Lalduhoma, President of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), left for Delhi on Friday afternoon. The Mizo CM highlighted the issues related to the state’s financial needs at the meeting. The ZPM is neither an ally of the BJP-led NDA, nor a partner of the Congress-led INDIA bloc. (IANS)

Also Read: Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Ambition of every Indian, state can play active role, says PM Modi (sentinelassam.com)