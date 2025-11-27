APRINS Launches Skill Development Training Program on GI-Tagged Mizo Chilli Pickle and Banana Chips Making in Sesawng, Mizoram under LIC HFL SANGAM initiative.

Aizawl, Mizoram – 25 November 2025: APRINS, a non-governmental organisation established in 2009, has launched a comprehensive training programme on pickle making from the Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Mizo Chilli (commonly known as Bird’s Eye Chilli) and banana chips production. The programme commenced on 25 th November 2025 at Sesawng, near Aizawl, and targets empowerment of 200 women from the local community.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Chandan Borthakur, Managing Director, APRINS, said, “This is an important step towards meeting our goal of strengthening the grassroots, especially in North East India. By imparting marketable skills using indigenous resources, we aim to foster economic independence among rural women.”

The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including Mr Lalringngheta, Vice President of Village Council II, Mr Vanlalnghaka, Board of Director, Sesawng Farmer Producer Company Limited, Ms Papori Chutia from APRINS, Dr Hriatpuia,Mr Varhmingliana and Mr Malsawmtluanga

Participants expressed enthusiasm about the training. One of the trainees, Ms Zirsangzeli, shared, “This is a good initiative as I look forward to making Mizo Chilli pickle which is GI-tagged. This will help in taking Mizo chilli pickle to the world and I will be able to earn some extra income.”

Another trainee, Ms F. Lalrinfeli, said, “I look forward to learning skills in banana chips making. We have bananas in abundance here. We welcome such programmes and are thankful to LIC HFL and APRINS for making this happen.”

The training programme is expected to provide sustainable income-generating opportunities for rural women while promoting the unique GI-tagged Mizo Chilli and locally abundant bananas on national and international platforms.

The project is fully funded under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL).