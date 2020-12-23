Assam Rifles ADG interacts with Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles ADG Maj. Gen. SS Deusi called on Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga at the CM's residence here and interacted on a number of issues recently



The CM expressed his well wishes to the newly appointed ADG.

During the meet, the ongoing situation in Mizoram was discussed and the ADG told the CM that the Assam Rifles will act indiscriminately and impartially in guarding the Indo-Myanmar border and also take steps to curb the drug menace.

The CM also appreciated the proactive measures taken by the Assam rifles and its efforts to improve the livelihood of the local populace to implement various rural schemes of both the Central and the State the governments.

The ADG also assured the CM that with assistance from the State Government, the Assam Rifles will organize medical camps to be conducted by specialists, awareness camps on various agricultural schemes of the government in the remote areas and also provide recruitment training for the youths of Mizoram. The CM extended his support to these suggestions from the ADG, stated a release.

