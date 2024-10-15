Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police Seize 39,900 Detonators Near Indo-Myanmar Border

AIZAWL: In a major crackdown against weapons smuggling, a substantial cache of explosives were seized by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police along the Indo-Myanmar border in a joint operation.
Acting on credible intelligence regarding the suspicious movement of a consignment near the Tiau River, security forces promptly launched an operation.
They targeted a motorcycle believed to be trafficking illicit items. Sensing trouble, the rider abandoned the motorcycle and fled across the river as the troops were approaching towards him. The smuggler somehow managed to evade capture.
The authorities thoroughly searched the two-wheeler and found 39,900 detonators, alongside a mobile phone, raising serious speculations about a larger plan for the explosives’ use.
This operation shows the robust intelligence-gathering capabilities, strategic planning, and effective coordination between the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in combating security threats in the porous border region.
The confiscated materials have been handed over to Mizoram Police for further probe, as authorities initiate efforts to unravel the origin and intended recipients of the explosives.
