Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police Seize 39,900 Detonators Near Indo-Myanmar Border

AIZAWL: In a major crackdown against weapons smuggling, a substantial cache of explosives were seized by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police along the Indo-Myanmar border in a joint operation.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the suspicious movement of a consignment near the Tiau River, security forces promptly launched an operation.

They targeted a motorcycle believed to be trafficking illicit items. Sensing trouble, the rider abandoned the motorcycle and fled across the river as the troops were approaching towards him. The smuggler somehow managed to evade capture.