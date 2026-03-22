Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police Seize Rs 23.72 Crore Worth of Methamphetamine Near Myanmar Border

The operation was conducted near Hmunhmeltha Road in Champhai district, in close proximity to the international border with Myanmar.

During the operation, security personnel came across an abandoned truck in the border area. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the methamphetamine tablets hidden inside.

The truck, which bore an Assam registration number, was also seized as part of the operation — a detail that points to the cross-state networks often involved in moving narcotics from the Myanmar border into India's northeastern region.