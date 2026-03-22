Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police Seize Rs 23.72 Crore Worth of Methamphetamine Near Myanmar Border

The Assam Rifles, operating in coordination with the Mizoram Police, has seized a significant cache of methamphetamine tablets in a joint operation near the India-Myanmar border in Champhai district, officials said on Friday.
The recovered drugs — weighing 7.907 kg — have been valued at over Rs 23.72 crore, making it a substantial seizure in one of India's most active cross-border drug trafficking corridors.
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The operation was conducted near Hmunhmeltha Road in Champhai district, in close proximity to the international border with Myanmar.
During the operation, security personnel came across an abandoned truck in the border area. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the methamphetamine tablets hidden inside.
The truck, which bore an Assam registration number, was also seized as part of the operation — a detail that points to the cross-state networks often involved in moving narcotics from the Myanmar border into India's northeastern region.
Following the seizure, the Assam Rifles transferred both the recovered drugs and the vehicle to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further investigation and legal proceedings.
The handover follows standard protocol in such joint operations, ensuring that the case moves into the civilian law enforcement and judicial system for prosecution.
Officials described the operation as part of the Assam Rifles' and Mizoram Police's continued efforts to choke off cross-border drug trafficking along the porous Myanmar frontier.