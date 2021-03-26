Assam Rifles seized heroin worth lakhs in Mizoram

AIZAWL: A joint operation of the Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), and the Excise & Narcotics Department recovered 90 grams of heroin (No-4) from the general area of Tuirial Airfield in Mizoram on March 24. The approximate market value of the seized item is Rs 40,50,000. The Excise & Narcotics Department seized the contraband item, they also detained two individual, stated a press release.



