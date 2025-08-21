Assam Rifles seizes 6.86 kgs of methamphetamine tablets at Zokhawthar, Mizoram

ZOKHAWTHAR: Assam Rifles seized 6.86 Kg of Methamphetamine tablets valued approximately at Rs 21 crores from the general area Crossing point 4, Zokhawthar, Mizoram on Monday night, a press release said.

Based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles launched a search operation on August 18 in General area Crossing point 4, Zokhawthar, Mizoram. During the conduct of operation, the team recovered 6.86 Kg (70,700 Tablets) of Methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 21 Crores. The recovered narcotics have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau, Aizawl. (ANI)

