Cigarettes worth lakhs seized in Mizoram

AIZAWL: In yet another success in the crusade against smuggling activities, 18 cases and 44 packets of foreign-origin cigarettes were seized from the general area of Tlangsam to Rauntlang in Mizoram on April 28.

Based on specific information, the operation was carried out by a joint team of the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles (under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles-East) and the Customs Preventive Force of Champhai.

The approximate market value of the seized smuggled cigarettesisRs 24, 54,400, stated a press release of the Assam Rifles.

Also Read: In season of pandemic, it's not gold but cigarettes where smuggling rings are making big money

Also Watch: Mankachar Administration Cracks Whip







