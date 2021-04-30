 Top
Cigarettes worth lakhs seized in Mizoram

In yet another success in the crusade against smuggling activities, 18 cases and 44 packets of foreign-origin cigarettes were seized from the general area

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  30 April 2021 3:38 AM GMT

AIZAWL: In yet another success in the crusade against smuggling activities, 18 cases and 44 packets of foreign-origin cigarettes were seized from the general area of Tlangsam to Rauntlang in Mizoram on April 28.

Based on specific information, the operation was carried out by a joint team of the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles (under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles-East) and the Customs Preventive Force of Champhai.

The approximate market value of the seized smuggled cigarettesisRs 24, 54,400, stated a press release of the Assam Rifles.

