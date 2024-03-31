EC campaigns to increase voters’ turnout in Mizoram Lok Sabha polls

AIZWAL: Focusing on women, young and first-time voters, the Election Commission has undertaken a massive statewide campaign to increase the voters’ turnout in the election to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram on April 19.

According to election officials, 63.13 percent of the total of 7,92,464 voters casted their votes in this hilly state’s 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while over 80 percent of the 8.57 lakh electorates exercised their franchise in 2023 held November 7 assembly elections.

Mizoram always registered high voter turnouts in the assembly polls, but in the Lok Sabha elections, the voting percentage is very low, a senior election official said, adding that the turnout in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019 was even lower than the national average of 67 percent.

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas and Additional Chief Electoral Officer H. Lianzela held two separate meetings with various stakeholders on March 28 and March 29 to finalize strategies to increase the turnout in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The meetings discussed various issues related to voters’ education. The meetings stressed the need to focus on women, young voters especially first-time voters, and the need to undertake rigorous awareness campaigns at the micro-level.

All kinds of educational institutions, Sports and Youth Services and Social Welfare Departments would be roped in for the task. Chief Electoral Officer H. Lianzela, highlighted that Mizoram has a higher voter turnout in Assembly elections but in the Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout has been below the national average.

He requested all concerned to find solutions to improve the voting percentage of the people, especially the youth, and how all the stakeholders would be able to work together to achieve these goals.

Besides the officials of various departments, the leaders of various organizations, who attended the meetings, include Mizoram Upa Pawl, Young Mizo Association, Central KTP, Mizoram Youth Christian Association, Salvation Army Youth, North-East PYD, Mizoram PYD, Adventist Youth Ministries (SDA), Diocese Catholic Youth Association, Mizo Zirlai Pawl and Siamsinpawlpi (Paite).

Representatives of Hmar Students Association, Mizoram Bawm Students Association, Lai Students Association, Mara Students Organization, Pang Students Association, Central Young Chakma Association and Bru Students Association were also present at these meetings. (IANS)

