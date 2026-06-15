Joint operation in Mizoram leads to seizure of M4 rifle and heroin worth Rs 5.55 crore

AIZAWL: A joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and the Excise and Narcotics Department resulted in the recovery of an M4 automatic rifle, ammunition and heroin valued at around Rs 5.55 crore from New Vervek in the Sakawrdai area of Mizoram.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding narcotics trafficking in the region, the joint teams launched an operation on June 11 and moved towards New Vervek. As part of the operation, multiple checkpoints were established to prevent the escape of suspected smugglers towards neighbouring Manipur.

During the operation, security personnel intercepted vehicles used by the suspects, who were later identified as cadres from Manipur. Nine individuals were apprehended in the action.

A search of the vehicles led to the recovery of an M4 assault rifle along with nine rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition. The teams also seized 61 soap cases containing 740 grams of Heroin No. 4, the value of which was estimated at approximately Rs 5.55 crore. Officials handed over the assault rifle and ammunition to Sakawrdai Police, while the narcotics and the nine apprehended individuals were transferred to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Aizawl for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Authorities said the operation highlighted the close coordination among different agencies and reaffirmed their commitment to tackling the twin threats of drug trafficking and arms smuggling in the border areas of Mizoram, a press release said.

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