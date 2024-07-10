Limited resources make Mizoram Home Minister apologize to Myanmar refugees

AIZAWL: Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga has apologized to over 33,000 Myanmar refugees, sheltering in the state since February 2021, for not being able to meet their all needs adequately, citing the state's limited resources. Addressing an event on Sunday night, he said that the people of Mizoram consider the refugees as brothers and sisters of the Mizos.

Sapdanga, who also holds the Disaster Management portfolio, recounted his first visit to the refugee camps along the Mizoram-Myanmar border and his interaction with the refugees. He expressed his sadness at the troubles of those who had fled their homes along with the children and ailing persons. Adviser to the Chief Minister (Political) Lalmuanpuia Punte urged unity among all Chin tribal ethnic groups in their fight to overthrow the military junta and restore democracy in Myanmar, particularly in the Chin state of the neighbouring country.

Besides the Myanmar nationals, over 15,000 Bangladeshi tribals, belonging to the Bawm community, took shelter in Mizoram since November 2022. The Bangladeshi refugees from Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of southeast Bangladesh fled from their villages and sought refuge in Mizoram after an offensive by the Bangladeshi Army against the insurgent group Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA).

Most refugees stay in rented accommodation and the homes of their relatives or friends, while others live in relief camps across the border state, which shares a 510-km-long unfenced border with Myanmar and 318 km with Bangladesh. The present Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government and the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government have sought financial assistance from the Centre for the relief and shelter of the Myanmar, Bangladeshi and Manipur refugees.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma discussed the Bangladeshi refugee issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in New Delhi and reportedly told him that the state government is reluctant to push back the refugees. The Bangladeshi refugees, taking shelter in the state belong to the Bawm community, one of the ethnic Mizo tribes. Many more tribals from CHT of the same community are also trying to enter Mizoram, he told the Prime Minister. (IANS)

