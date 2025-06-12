Major boost for Mizoram’s rail connectivity: The Bairabi-Sairang railway line gets approval The Bairabi-Sairang railway line to integrate Mizoram into the national railway network.

The successful and prompt trial of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram was praised by union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday, who described it as a significant milestone in linking the state to "every heart of India!" In his post on X, he provided this update.
According to an official, Mizoram's complete integration into India's national railway network was marked on Tuesday by the official commissioning of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line.
Following a commission for railway safety assessment, the 51.38 km broad gauge railway line was given final permission.
There are thirty-two tunnels and thirty-five main bridges in this hilly area. Between June 6 and June 10, Sumeet Singhal, Commissioner of Railway Safety (Northeast Frontier Circle), inspected the last 33.86 km from Hortoki to Sairang.
Mizoram is now completely a part of the national railway network thanks to this line. This ground-breaking innovation is expected to greatly improve the flow of people and goods, spur socioeconomic development, and realize people's long-held dreams.I n an interview with the media, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the chief public relations officer for Northeast Frontier Railway, stated.
Up till now, the only rail connection in Mizoram has been at Bairabi, which is located in Kolasib district close to the Assam border. That will soon change thanks to Sairang, a satellite town located roughly 20 kilometers from Aizawl.