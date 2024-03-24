Mizo National Front, Congress and ZPM to contest for Mizoram Lok Sabha seat

AIZWAL: With the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) announcing its candidate on Friday, Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha seat is all set to witness a multi-corner contest in the April 19 elections. MNF President and former Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday named the party’s Rajya Sabha member, K. Vanlalvena (54), as its nominee for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Teacher-turned-politician Vanlalvena has been a Rajya Sabha member since June 2020. The party decided upon Vanlalvena because the sitting LS member from the seat, MNF’s C. Lalrosanga, seems reluctant in contesting once more. Former police officer and ex-Home Secretary Lalbiakzama (64) got nominated by the Congress party as their candidate for the Mizoram Lok Sabha seat a day before.

The ruling Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time. The party has fielded entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, a newcomer in politics, for the seat, while the People's Conference has vouched for Rita Malsawmi, a renowned Mizo singer and lyricist. Earlier, the talks between the leaders of the Congress and the MNF to put up a joint fight in the parliamentary elections had proved inconclusive.

The BJP said that it will soon announce its candidate as well for the Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency. Neither the MNF, nor the ZPM have any political ties with the BJP in Mizoram, although the former is a part of the BJP-led NDA at the national level. The MNF, Congress and the ZPM, are the main challengers for the seat. (IANS)

