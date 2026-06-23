Mizo National Front Gears up for Return to Power, says Zoramthanga

AIZAWL: Mizo National Front (MNF) president and former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said his party had begun preparations for a return to power and called upon party leaders and supporters to remain united and steadfast in their commitment to the organisation's ideals. Addressing a party gathering in Aizawl, Zoramthanga said the MNF had initiated efforts to strengthen its position ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections and was taking steps aimed at rebuilding public confidence.

His remarks came more than two years after the Zoram People's Movement ousted the MNF from power in the 2023 Assembly elections and formed the government under Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Reflecting on the prevailing peace in Mizoram, the veteran leader described it as both a blessing and a responsibility entrusted to the people of the state. He said the atmosphere of harmony achieved over the years should be safeguarded and projected as an example for others to follow.

Zoramthanga also highlighted the historic contribution of the MNF in bringing lasting peace to Mizoram through the landmark peace accord that brought decades of insurgency to an end. He claimed that the significance of peace was increasingly being recognised by the international community.

Emphasising the party's ideological foundation, he said the MNF derived its identity from its commitment to God and the welfare of the Mizo people. He maintained that despite setbacks, the party's faith and principles had remained intact and continued to provide the strength to recover and move forward. Urging party workers not to lose confidence while remaining in the opposition, Zoramthanga said organisational strengthening exercises were underway across the state. He also revealed that he had recently visited New Delhi and held meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other national leaders, though he did not disclose details of the discussions.

The MNF, a constituent of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance and an ally of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, currently holds 10 seats in the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly. Political observers viewed the former chief minister's remarks as an indication that the party had begun positioning itself for a stronger contest against the ruling Zoram People's Movement in the next Assembly elections. (Agencies)

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