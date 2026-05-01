Mizoram: 43 HPC (D) militants lay down arms, mark historic peace step

AIZAWL: Seventeen days after signing a bipartite agreement with the Mizoram government, 43 cadres of the Hmar Peoples' Convention (Democratic), Lalhmingthanga Sanate faction, formally returned to the mainstream on Thursday by laying down their arms and embracing a peaceful way of life.

To mark this significant milestone, the Mizoram government organised the 'Homecoming and Arms Laying Ceremony' at the Central Training Institute Parade Ground, Sesawng, in Aizawl district, in the presence of Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Welcoming the cadres, the Chief Minister observed that discussions on peace in Mizoram have long been intertwined with the issue of the Hmar Peoples' Convention (Democratic). He reiterated that the government has consistently remained open to dialogue and commended Home Minister K. Sapdanga and his team for their tireless efforts in achieving this breakthrough. He affirmed that Mizoram can now confidently be described as a truly peaceful state.

Emphasising unity, he stated that there are no divisions within the Mizo community and that all share a common identity as Mizo. Any attempt to create divisions, he asserted, will not succeed. He called upon all sections of society to stand united and move forward together.

Reflecting on the value of peace, Lalduhoma noted that it is hard-earned and demands sacrifice. He expressed deep appreciation for the courage shown by those who have laid down arms, describing their decision as an act of true bravery. (IANS)

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