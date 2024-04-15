Mizoram: Assam Rifles and CID in Mizoram Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2.27 Crore in Three Operations

AIZAWL: In a collaborative effort between the Assam Rifles and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Aizawl, Mizoram, a significant breakthrough was achieved in combating the drug trade with the successful interception of heroin worth an estimated Rs 2.27 crore. The operations, conducted in multiple phases, yielded crucial evidence leading to the apprehension of suspected smugglers.

The seized contraband, totaling 325.3 grams, was cleverly concealed within 27 soap cases, a tactic often employed by traffickers to evade detection. The diligence and expertise of the Assam Rifles and CID personnel were instrumental in uncovering the illicit substance.

According to a statement released by the Assam Rifles, the operations unfolded in three distinct instances, each resulting in the confiscation of heroin and the arrest of individuals believed to be associated with the smuggling network. The combined efforts of the security forces culminated in the successful interception of the narcotics before they could be distributed into the illicit market.

Upon apprehension, the three suspects were promptly handed over to the special narcotics police station for further investigation and legal proceedings. This swift action underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to dismantle drug networks operating in Mizoram.

Speaking on the matter, officials emphasized the importance of tracing the source of the seized drugs to disrupt the supply chain effectively. The relentless pursuit of leads aims to dismantle the entire network responsible for the trafficking of narcotics in the region.

The seizure of such a substantial quantity of heroin underscores the persistent challenges faced by authorities in combating the drug menace. The Assam Rifles and CID remain vigilant in their efforts to safeguard communities from the devastating consequences of drug abuse.

As investigations continue, authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may be linked to drug trafficking. Through collaborative efforts and unwavering determination, Mizoram aims to create a safer and drug-free environment for its citizens.