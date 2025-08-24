Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Lays Stone for ‘PM Ekta Mall’ in Aizawl

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the ‘PM Ekta Mall’ in Aizawl to promote the ‘One District, One Product (ODOP)’ scheme.

The centrally sponsored scheme ‘PM Ekta Mall’ (Unity Mall) was announced in the Union Budget 2023-24 for the promotion and sale of ODOP products, Geographical Indication (GI) products, and other handicrafts from across the country.

Laying the foundation stone for the PM Ekta Mall at Chawnpui in the capital city, Aizawl, the Chief Minister said that the PM Ekta Mall is a centrally sponsored initiative envisioned as a hub for showcasing India’s diverse handicrafts, One District One Product (ODOP), Geographical Indication (GI) products, and other locally made items.

The PM Ekta Mall is under the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24 (SASCI)’ Part-6 (2023-24) under the Department of Expenditure of the Union Ministry of Finance.

“This Mall would serve as a major marketplace for our indigenous products, connecting us directly to international buyers. Mizoram, like other states, would have its own stalls at Ekta Malls across the country, truly reflecting the spirit of India in One Mall. It is a natural extension of the Make in India vision,” Lalduhoma said.

The project, sanctioned under SASCI 2023-24 with a cost of Rs 127 crore, would be constructed at the designated site in Chawnpui. T

The Aizawl Unity Mall would house 47 stalls, including 36 stalls for other states and Union Territories and 11 stalls for Mizoram’s 11 districts. The Mall would also feature a food court, restaurants, children’s play area, gaming arcade, meeting hall, movie theatre, retail kiosks, and other facilities. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, Commerce and Industries Minister F. Rodingliana, and Adviser to the Chief Minister and local MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga. (IANS)

