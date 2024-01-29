Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Pledges Rs. 31.34 Crore For Dragon Fruit Farmers

AIZAWL: In a major boost to dragon fruit farming, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the government has designated Rs. 31.34 crore to construct a link road connecting Dragon fruit plantations in Lamlian Dung Zau in Thenzawl.
While addressing the third general assembly of the Thenzawl Dragon Fruit Growers & Marketing Society at Gaby’s Farm, the Mizoram CM highlighted the substantial investments made by both the government and farmers in these plantations.
Acknowledging the ongoing large-scale production of dragon fruits in Mizoram, CM Lalduhoma figured out the vital need for well-connected link roads. Henceforth, Rs. 31.84 crore has been allocated for this purpose.
He assured that while the allocated amount may fall short for the construction of a metal road, a well-graded and pliable road will be made to facilitate the transportation of the produce.
CM Lalduhoma showered praise on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Local Soda Pvt. Ltd. and the farmers, wherein the company will buy the farmer’s products.
Notably, approximately 50 farmers hailing from Mizoram have established a dragon fruit plantation since 2021 and it covers an area of 82.79 hectares in Lamlian Dung Zau.
As many as 129 units, adopting a drip irrigation system, have been set up by the government under initiatives such as MIDH, FOCUS, and other support schemes.
The government is also planning to set up an additional 150 units, with each unit having the capacity to accommodate up to 30,000 plants, as part of its support to encourage sustainable farming practices.
The yield of each unit is approximately 30 kg of dragon fruit, which, at the current market rate of Rs. 300 per kg, leads to significant potential revenue per unit.
Meanwhile, Local Soda Private Limited has reached an agreement to further encourage the cultivation of these new dragon fruit varieties.
The sale of this exotic fruit will be facilitated at the farm gate starting this year, thereby offering a favourable rate of Rs. 150 per kg to the farmers.
This tie-up intends to provide fair compensation to the farmers while fostering the growth of dragon fruit cultivation in this region.