Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Pledges Rs. 31.34 Crore For Dragon Fruit Farmers

AIZAWL: In a major boost to dragon fruit farming, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the government has designated Rs. 31.34 crore to construct a link road connecting Dragon fruit plantations in Lamlian Dung Zau in Thenzawl.

While addressing the third general assembly of the Thenzawl Dragon Fruit Growers & Marketing Society at Gaby’s Farm, the Mizoram CM highlighted the substantial investments made by both the government and farmers in these plantations.

Acknowledging the ongoing large-scale production of dragon fruits in Mizoram, CM Lalduhoma figured out the vital need for well-connected link roads. Henceforth, Rs. 31.84 crore has been allocated for this purpose.