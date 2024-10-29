Mizoram CM Urges Defense Minister To Establish Mizo Territorial Force

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has formally requested Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to set up a dedicated ‘Mizo Territorial Force,’ consisting only of Mizo youth.
According to government officials, this request was put forward during a recent meeting between the two leaders.
The proposed Mizo Territorial Force aims to provide employment opportunities while enhancing regional security.
CM Lalduhoma stressed that the inclusion of Mizo youth in this new force could bolster regional stability and enable local residents to contribute directly to Mizoram’s defense needs.
Defense Minister Singh responded positively, assuring the Chief Minister that he would raise the matter in the Centre’s Cabinet Committee on Security for consideration.
The Mizo Territorial Force would mainly include young people from Mizoram, providing both job opportunities and a sense of duty within the state’s security framework.
This regional force could serve as a trusted defense unit, familiar with the region’s unique challenges and geography, thereby supporting existing national security efforts in Mizoram and surrounding areas.
Chief Minister Lalduhoma and other officials are positive that the Cabinet Committee on Security will review the proposal favorably, marking a significant step in empowering Mizoram’s youth through national service.