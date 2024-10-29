Mizoram CM Urges Defense Minister To Establish Mizo Territorial Force

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has formally requested Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to set up a dedicated ‘Mizo Territorial Force,’ consisting only of Mizo youth.

According to government officials, this request was put forward during a recent meeting between the two leaders.

The proposed Mizo Territorial Force aims to provide employment opportunities while enhancing regional security.

CM Lalduhoma stressed that the inclusion of Mizo youth in this new force could bolster regional stability and enable local residents to contribute directly to Mizoram’s defense needs.