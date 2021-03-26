Mizoram CM Zoramthanga visits forward post of Assam Rifles at Champhai

AIZAWL: Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu Zoramthanga, along with Minister of State T.J. Lalnuntluanga, and Champhai MLA Dr Thiamsanga, visited COB Champhai Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of 23 Sector Assam Rifles/Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), on March 24. The dignitaries were welcomed by Company Commander, Champhai.



Acknowledging the gravity of the ongoing influx situation, the Chief Minister informed that the future course of action will be decided soon in consultation with MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs). While proceeding from COB Champhai, the Chief Minister shared a personal note that during his childhood, he resided in a house next to the COB, stated a press release.

