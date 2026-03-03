Mizoram Completes Biometric Enrolment of 97% of Myanmar Refugees

Authorities across Mizoram's 11 districts have completed biometric enrolment of more than 97 per cent of the roughly 28,355 Myanmar refugees sheltered in the state since the military coup of February 2021, officials said on Monday.
The drive covers men, women, and children who arrived in different phases following the coup.
The biometric exercise was launched in July 2025 on the advice of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It uses two dedicated platforms — the Foreigners Identification Portal and the Biometric Enrolment System — to document both Myanmar and Bangladeshi refugees living in the state.
As of now, biometric details of 27,574 Myanmar nationals have been recorded out of 28,355, reflecting a coverage rate of 97.24 per cent, according to a senior Mizoram Home Department official.
Enrolment has been fully completed in four districts: Aizawl, Lunglei, Serchhip, and Champhai.
Champhai, which shares the longest unfenced border stretch with Myanmar, hosts the highest number of refugees at 12,083. Lawngtlai in southern Mizoram — bordering both Myanmar and Bangladesh — shelters the second-largest group, with 5,034 Myanmar nationals, of whom 4,870 (96.74%) have been enrolled.
The process has slowed considerably over the past two months in six districts, with poor internet connectivity cited as a key obstacle.
Enrolment is yet to be completed in Siaha (3,195 refugees), Hnahthial (590), Khawzawl (312), Mamit (310), Saitual (190), and Kolasib (185).
Progress on documenting Bangladeshi refugees has been notably slower. Of the 2,365 Bangladeshi nationals sheltered across four districts, only 501 have been biometrically enrolled — just 21.18 per cent of the total.
Three districts — Serchhip, Lunglei, and Aizawl — have completed enrolment for all Bangladeshi refugees within their limits. However, Lawngtlai, which shelters the vast majority at 2,042 individuals, has recorded data for only 183 persons, a mere 8.96 per cent.
The Mizoram government has stated that the exercise is aimed at ensuring proper documentation and supporting administrative coordination, while continuing to extend humanitarian assistance to displaced individuals.
