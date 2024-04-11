Mizoram: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Unveils BJP Manifesto for Mizoram Lok Sabha Elections

AIZAWL: In a pivotal move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto in Aizawl, Mizoram. Emphasizing the importance of the occasion, Jaishankar urged the people of Mizoram to rally behind the BJP in the upcoming polls, citing the manifesto as a blueprint aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the nation.

The event, held in Aizawl, marked the inauguration of BJP's campaign in Mizoram, a state known for its unique cultural heritage and political dynamics. Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar reiterated the party's commitment to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of Mizoram.

Mizoram, with its substantial electorate comprising 861,277 eligible voters, presents a crucial battleground for political parties vying for representation in the Lok Sabha. The demographic makeup includes 414,777 male electors, 441,520 female electors, and 4,980 service electors, highlighting the diversity of the voter base.

Aizawl district, boasting the highest number of voters at 288,268, emerges as a pivotal constituency in the electoral landscape of Mizoram. Conversely, Hnahthial district records the lowest count with 16,257 voters, underlining the varied electoral dynamics across the state.

The distribution of voters across assembly constituencies reflects the intricate electoral fabric of Mizoram. While 36-Tuichawng in Lawngtlai District commands the highest number of electors with 36,493 voters, 34-Thorang in Lunglei district registers the lowest count with 15,152 voters, illustrating the diverse political landscapes within the state.

Notably, Mizoram's gender ratio stands at 1,064, with Mamit district being the sole area where male electors outnumber female electors, indicating the nuanced gender dynamics shaping electoral preferences in the state.

As the electoral process unfolds, Mizoram gears up with 1,276 polling stations, demonstrating a proactive approach to ensure accessibility and transparency in the voting process. Security measures have been bolstered, with approximately 15 Companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed alongside over 1,000 State Police personnel to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

With the stage set for a spirited electoral contest, the release of BJP's manifesto in Mizoram sets the tone for a dynamic political landscape, underscoring the significance of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in shaping the future trajectory of the state.