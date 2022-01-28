Mizoram Farmer's Daughter Wins Rs. 2.8 Cr Scholarship To Pursue Education In Bangladesh

Aizawl: The daughter of a smallholder farmer named Hmangaihzuali has received a scholarship for getting admission into the prestigious AUW (Asian University for Women) in the country Bangladesh.



Hmangaihzuali is a resident of Thingsul area in the Aizawl district of Mizoram state. She has got the opportunity to explore her education in the all-women international university through the Syngenta scholarship. A total of five students won the 5 year period scholarship for admission into AUW.

The farmer's daughter will be pursuing her studies of UG programme in subjects of Politics, Public Health and Philosophy and Economics at the Women University in Bangladesh.

Syngenta which is a global leading agriculture company in a statement informed that the scholarship amounts to Rupees 2.8 crore i.e. 375, 000 dollars. The scholarship money will cover every sector of the girl's education including health coverage, hostel room, tuition, books among others.

There is also a possibility of an Internship opportunity from the agriculture firm Syngenta as per the scholarship. The women university endeavors all possible ways to nurture effective, skilled and innovative professionals.

On speaking about her achievement Hmangaihzuali said that she had a dream of studying in a good university and now her dream has come true after getting enrolled in the prestigious university in Bangladesh to complete her higher studies. She thanked the Syngenta Company and also expressed her happiness in receiving the scholarship.

The managing director of Syngenta, Rafael Del Rio stated that the major initiative is meant for recognition of the essential economic contribution of women in the sector of agriculture.

He further says the initiative is aligned to the commitments of the women's university in Bangladesh and Syngenta in view of increasing the opportunities for the success of the women living in rural areas.

All the winners of the Syngenta scholarship were chosen among those interested students coming from farming communities. They are mainly selected on the basis of demonstrated leadership quality and their academic performances.

During their five-year scholarship period, the students will be learning English for one year under the university's rubric of 'Pathways for Promise.'

The Head of Asia Group and APAC Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Pamela Gonzalez spoke about the great initiative by Syngenta and the AUW that aims in empowering these rural women to become the leader with proper access to quality education.

He said that these women facing various challenges are the important factor to achieve the required economic and social changes for the sustainable development

Syngenta aims to aid in the secure feeding of the globe by taking care of the earth. The company helps in the improvement of global food security by allowing farmers the proper use of available resources.

