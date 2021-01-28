Mizoram first State to declare sports as an industry, says Governor P.S. Pillai

AIZAWL: Mizoram was the first State in India to declare sports as an industry in June 2020, said Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday. For the development of sports infrastructure in the state, the Union Minority Affairs Ministry has approved projects worth Rs 22,873 lakh under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram' scheme for establishing residential sports schools in five districts as well as the construction of community service centres in four locations, the Governor added.



While addressing the Republic Day gathering at the Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl after unfurling the Tricolour, Pillai said the laying of artificial football turf at Chawngte and Hachhek and construction of district sports complex at Mamit district would also be taken up. Under the 'Khelo India' scheme, Rs 15.50 crore was sanctioned by the Union Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry for laying artificial football turfs at Armed Veng, Muallungthu and Lengpui as well as Rs 5.5 crore for construction of a hockey ground at Muallungthu, the Governor added.

Pillai said that Mizoram was among the first eight States in the north-east region to set up 'Khelo India State Centre of Excellence', approved by the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry and three disciplines -- boxing, judo and weightlifting -- would be initially promoted.

The Tlungvel solar power plant constructed at a cost of Rs 14 crore was successfully commissioned and inaugurated on December 4, 2020. With the commissioning of the two MW capacity solar power plant in Aizawl district, Mizoram had earned a place on India's solar power map, the Governor added.

He said necessary steps are being taken to set up integrated check posts (ICP) at Kawrpuichhuah at Tlabung along the India-Bangladesh border. The ICP project would be taken up by the Land Port Authority of India under the Union Home Affairs Ministry and the construction work is expected to start by September this year.

Referring to the incidents at and the ensuing tension along the Mizoram-Assam inter-state borders in Mamit, Vairengte and Kolasib districts in October 2020, the Governor said the issues were immediately defused by the timely deployment of Mizoram police.

''The situation in the inter-State border areas is also being kept under close watch at all times,'' he added.

He said as tourism was one of the hardest-hit sectors due to COVID-19, there has been a declining trend both in terms of revenue earned and tourist arrivals. (IANS)





