Mizoram: Former Civil Servant C Zodinpuii Appointed As New Chairperson Of Women's Commission

AIZAWL: Former bureaucrat C Zodinpuii has been appointed as the new chairperson of the state women’s commission. This appointment was confirmed by the Mizoram Government on Wednesday.

The former civil servant is set to replace C Lalchhandami, her predecessor who resigned from the post in early September after protests by the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and students’ organisations erupted.

Zodinpuii is a post-graduate degree holder in social work with a specialisation in family and child welfare from Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai.

During her tenure in the government, she fulfilled multiple roles in the Social Welfare Department and retired as its joint director in December 2023.