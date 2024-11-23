Mizoram Government Shortens Village Council Tenure, Elections Expected by February 2025

AIZAWL: The state government announced a substantive reduction in the tenure of village councils throughout the state except in the three autonomous district councils.

The decision, allegedly due to the unwillingness of Opposition-majority councils to cooperate, has attracted political controversy and grassroots concerns.

The State's Local Administration Department issued a notification on Wednesday which stated that the tenure of the present village councils has been cut short by six months.

As a result, the tenure of the councils shall end on February 19, 2025 thereby opening up avenues for fresh elections. Preparation for the said elections is underway, and one is pretty sure that the elections might be conducted in the second month.

This will be followed by the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department, which supervises local councils under the Aizawl Municipal Corporation as well as the Lunglei Municipal Council. The department officials said elections to both village councils and local councils would be carried out simultaneously.

Mizoram had held its last village council elections on August 27, 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a delay in polling for 27 local councils and eight village councils, which were conducted later in time. This time around, the state is sure to hold elections for all councils on time despite logistical challenges.

Sharp criticism has come from grassroots leaders and Opposition parties over the recent decision of the government. They argue that curtailing the councils' term undermines democratic practices and destabilizes local governance. The ruling administration has justified the move, citing poor cooperation from councils dominated by Opposition parties.

Adding to the debate, Health Minister Lalrinpuii had earlier aired her concerns over the existing five-year tenure of village and local councils, describing it as too long. The shortening of the term, some ruling party leaders believed, may allow for performance checkups on councilors more frequently, encouraging more accountability.

In addition to preparing for the upcoming elections, the Mizoram government is reportedly working on administrative reforms to streamline governance. This includes relocating refugees to concentrated locations for better administrative management.