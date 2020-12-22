 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai urges PM Modi to set up AIIMS in State

Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the State which is battling several dreaded diseases including HIV/AIDS, cancer, and malaria, said a statement.

PS Sreedharan Pillai

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  22 Dec 2020 6:05 AM GMT

AIZAWL: Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the State which is battling several dreaded diseases including HIV/AIDS, cancer, and malaria, said a statement.

According to the statement, the Governor met Modi at the latter's residence in the national capital on Saturday and submitted a memorandum for setting up of an AIIMS or at least an AIIMS-like super speciality facility in Mizoram.

The Prime Minister was enlightened on key issues in the health sectors within Mizoram with special highlights on HIV/AIDS, cancer, malaria, heart diseases, and neurological problems among others, it said.

The Governor suggested to the Prime Minister that the Health sector in Mizoram leaves a lot to be desired and is still under-developed, with even the district headquarters falling behind in basic amenities.

Modi was also informed that even in the state capital, the hospitals do not have adequate medical infrastructures for treatment of some critically-ill patients and that the serious patients, most of the time, are needed to be shipped out of the State incurring huge expenditures. (IANS)

Also Watch: 'It was either die or surrender situation': Surrendered ULFI (I) Dy chief Drishti Asom

Also Read: Cabinet approves revised cost of Rs 6,700 crore project for Northeast power project

Mizoram All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X