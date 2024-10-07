Mizoram: Indigo Doubles Flights Between Aizawl And Delhi To Enhance Connectivity

AIZAWL: Indigo Airlines has decided to double the number of flights operating between Delhi and Aizawl from Saturday to boost connectivity between the two destinations.
The low-cost carrier will now run 10 flights per week between the two cities as compared to five flights that operated earlier prior to this decision.
Indigo will operate in this route on a daily basis and there will be additional flight services (two flights) on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, officials privy to the matter informed yesterday.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma was present at the Lengpui airport near Aizawl on Saturday to flag off the airline's expansion of flights. He also distributed boarding passes to passengers.
Speaking on the occasion, the Mizoram CM extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and IndiGo for supporting him in his request to increase the frequency of flights to the national capital.
CM Lalduhoma highlighted that the additional flights will enhance air transportation and will also bolster Mizoram's ties with the rest of the country across various sectors, fostering economic, cultural, and social integration.
