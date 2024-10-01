Mizoram: Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Sworn in as Acting Governor

Aizawl: Indra Sena Reddy Nallu has officially taken on the additional role of Governor of Mizoram, following a swearing-in ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Aizawl this morning. He assumes this position during the absence on leave of the current Governor, Hari Babu Kambhampati.

The oath of office was administered by Justice Nelson Sailo, a judge of the Gauhati High Court. Mizoram Chief Secretary Renu Sharma read the Warrant issued by the President of India, marking the formal commencement of Nallu's duties.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering, including Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma, Speaker Pu Lalbiakzama, Home Minister Pu K. Sapdanga, various Cabinet Ministers, state ministers, Lok Sabha MP, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and other special invitees.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was born on March 31, 1949, to the late Shri N. Ram Reddy and the late Smt. Hanumayamma in Ganuga Banda Village, Nalgonda District, Telangana. He is married to Smt. Renuka Nallu, and the couple has three sons.

Nallu has a notable political career, having served as a three-time legislator in the undivided Andhra Pradesh during the years 1983, 1985, and 1999. In 2003, he was appointed as the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Additionally, in 2014, he took on the role of national general secretary of the party, further solidifying his influence in Indian politics.