Mizoram invites applications for ‘Red Card’ permit to allow foreign liquor consumption on medical grounds

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has invited applications for the newly introduced 'Red Card' permit, which will allow eligible individuals to possess and consume Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) for medical purposes under the provisions of the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2025, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the Mizoram government's Commissionerate of Excise and Narcotics, the process for obtaining the permit has been initiated following the enforcement of Section 45 B(1) of the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2025.

The notification, issued by Commissioner of Excise and Narcotics Z. Lalhmangaiha said on Tuesday that eligible persons can now apply for a 'Red Card' permit by submitting the prescribed application form.

Application forms are available at the Commissionerate of Excise and Narcotics office in Aizawl, as well as at District Excise and Narcotics offices across the state.

Officials said the application form would be available on payment of Rs 50 and the annual fee for the 'Red Card' permit has been fixed at Rs 5,000.

As per the notification, the permit would remain valid for one year from the date of issue and would have to be renewed annually in accordance with the provisions laid down by the department.

The move follows the Mizoram Assembly's passage of the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2025, which introduced provisions for regulated possession and consumption of liquor on medical grounds through a permit-based mechanism.

The state's liquor policy has undergone several changes over the years.

While Mizoram has traditionally pursued a prohibition regime, amendments to the law have been introduced from time to time to regulate the possession and consumption of liquor under specific conditions.

Officials said the issuance of the 'Red Card' permit is aimed at implementing the amended provisions of the law in a regulated manner while ensuring proper monitoring by the Excise and Narcotics Department.

The department has directed all Assistant Commissioners of Excise and Narcotics and district level offices to disseminate information regarding the permit system and facilitate the application process on health grounds.

According to the notification a 'Red Card' (permit) holder will not drink liquor at public place, institution or hotel in which the public at large may have access.

Mizoram has largely remained a dry state for decades, with stringent restrictions on the possession, sale and consumption of alcohol.

The Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act, 2019, was enacted during the early months of the Mizo National Front (MNF) government after it returned to power in 2018.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) government decided to prohibit manufacture, import, sale and consumption of liquor for the common people and the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Bill, 2019, was passed in the state Assembly on March 20, 2019.

The Governor also gave his approval to the Bill.

The MNF had promised during the 2018 Assembly election that if voted to power, it would ensure total prohibition in the state. (IANS)

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