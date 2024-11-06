Mizoram Launches e-Ram Online Portal For Land Records

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma inaugurated the state's new e-Ram online service portal on Tuesday, 5th November, at the Irrigation & Water Resources Auditorium in MINECO.

This portal has been developed by the Land Revenue & Settlement Department and it aims to make land records and services more accessible to the public.

Lailen Consultancy supervised the portal’s development, with technical insights from the Director of Land Revenue & Settlement, Pu V. Lalduhzuala.

Prominent attendees included Dr. Lorraine Lalpekliana Chinzah, adviser to the Chief Minister, and other government officials and MLAs. Land Revenue & Settlement Minister Pu B. Lalchhanzova also attended the launch.