Mizoram Launches e-Ram Online Portal For Land Records

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma inaugurated the state's new e-Ram online service portal on Tuesday, 5th November, at the Irrigation & Water Resources Auditorium in MINECO.
This portal has been developed by the Land Revenue & Settlement Department and it aims to make land records and services more accessible to the public.
Lailen Consultancy supervised the portal’s development, with technical insights from the Director of Land Revenue & Settlement, Pu V. Lalduhzuala.
Prominent attendees included Dr. Lorraine Lalpekliana Chinzah, adviser to the Chief Minister, and other government officials and MLAs. Land Revenue & Settlement Minister Pu B. Lalchhanzova also attended the launch.
The e-Ram portal (eram.mizoram.gov.in), funded with Rs.6.4 crore from the Ministry of DoNER, will initially start as a pilot project in Aizawl District. It will cover essential land-related processes such as property registration, periodic pattas, land leases, house sites, and name transfers.
The portal will include 27 services provided by the Revenue Department. For individuals seeking assistance, the portal can be accessed via Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the state.
Minister B. Lalchhanzova underscored that the e-Ram portal is an important part of efforts to modernize Mizoram’s land records system. To tackle challenges in land surveying, an empanelment system for survey firms will be implemented.