Mizoram: Meth tablets seized; two Myanmar nationals arrested

AIZAWL: The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram, in a joint operation, have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 26 crore and arrested two drug peddlers, both Myanmar nationals, officials said on Thursday. A BSF spokesman said that the troops of the border guarding force of the Mizoram and Cachar frontier, acted on specific and actionable information received regarding the trafficking of suspected narcotic substances between Seling and Aizawl.

A joint operation was launched with the Excise and Narcotics Department officials following that. The joint team intercepted two suspects riding two Scooties on National Highway-6 (NH-6) between Seling and Tuirial in Aizawl district. During questioning, both suspects admitted to having concealed a consignment in nearby roadside bushes. Subsequently, in the presence of two independent witnesses, a systematic search of the indicated location was carried out, resulting in the recovery of two plastic bags. Upon inspection, one bag was found to contain 15 packages of methamphetamine tablets (Dragon Brand) weighing 14.905 kg, while the other bag contained 49 soap cases of heroin weighing 707 grams. Both suspects, identified as Myanmar nationals, were apprehended on the spot, and the seized narcotics were taken into custody by the Excise and Narcotics Department officials as per due legal procedure. A BSF statement said that this successful seizure of narcotics and apprehension of drug smugglers highlights the excellent cooperation, coordination, and operational synergy between BSF and sister agencies in Mizoram. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam Rifles seize Meth tablets worth Rs 14 crore, one arrested