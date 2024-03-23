MIZORAM : The Mizoram National Front (MNF) has slammed Rajya Sabha member K.Vanlalvena during fiery speeches inside the MNF office in Aizawl, Vanlalvena boldly emphasizes the need to overcome the BJP-led ruling NDA government and strongly opposes its views.

Vanlalvena who is known for his vocal greater dependence on issues on smaller issues is critical of NDA policies, especially in the Rajya Sabha where emphasis is on the consistent opponent. Despite the alliance between the MNF and the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance in the state, the party within Mizoram maintains a separate stand and refuses to ally with the saffron party. Expressing concern over possible continuation of NDA rule and presumed enforcement of Uniform Civil Code (UCC). )

Vanlalvena emphasizes the need to challenge the ruling coalition. He stressed that the influence of an individual Mizoram MP in forming the central government is still limited, as the electoral battle is mainly between the NDA and the India National Development Inclusive Alliance (India).

Vanlalvena's unwavering advocacy in the parliament earns him accolades, emphasizing the importance of courage over eloquence in legislative representatives Despite facing several jail terms during his time as a student leader, Vanlalvena remains committed to advocating for and representing commitment to Mizoram and minority interests Obviously.

As Mizoram gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, political candidates including businessman Richard Vanlalhamangaiha, singer Rita Malsami and retired police officer Lalbiakzama are emerging to contest the one parliamentary seat More intrigue in the political story adds. With conflicting aspirations and ideologies, voters are eagerly waiting for Mizoram’s democratic narrative to unfold in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.