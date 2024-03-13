Mizoram: More than 1000 illegal migrant workers found without permit

The Central Young Mizo Association has called on all construction workers, firms, and contractors to obtain proper work permits for their employees.

The association highlighted the importance of having an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for any non-residents of Mizoram who plan to visit or work in the state.

Earlier on Monday, Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga stated that the government will continue to offer relief to more than 42,000 individuals from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur who have taken refuge in the state.

He said that, according to the most recent data from the Home Department, there are 9,248 individuals from Manipur, 32,161 from Myanmar, and 1,167 from Bangladesh currently residing in the state.

The home minister said, “We will keep assisting refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, as well as people displaced from Manipur, based on humanitarian principles.”