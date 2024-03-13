Mizoram: More than 1000 illegal migrant workers found without permit

AIZAWL: Over 1000 illegal migrant workers who were residing in the state without an Inner Line Permit (ILP) were detained in the state.
The Mizoram police in collaboration with the Central Young Mizo Association carried out an operation across the state where 1187 workers were discovered.
The detained individuals were subsequently transferred to various police stations across the state. Aizawl PS - 284, Bawngkawn PS - 311, Vaivakawm PS - 76, Kulikawn PS - 97, Zonuam PS - 245, Sairang PS - 6, Lunglei PS - 62, Champhai PS - 46 (including 6 minors), Saitual PS - 47, Serchhip PS - 4, Khawzawl PS - 4, and Mamit PS - 5.
The Central Young Mizo Association has called on all construction workers, firms, and contractors to obtain proper work permits for their employees.
The association highlighted the importance of having an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for any non-residents of Mizoram who plan to visit or work in the state.
Earlier on Monday, Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga stated that the government will continue to offer relief to more than 42,000 individuals from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur who have taken refuge in the state.
He said that, according to the most recent data from the Home Department, there are 9,248 individuals from Manipur, 32,161 from Myanmar, and 1,167 from Bangladesh currently residing in the state.
The home minister said, “We will keep assisting refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, as well as people displaced from Manipur, based on humanitarian principles.”
He further mentioned that the Central government allocated Rs 3 crores to the Previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government to aid the individuals from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur.
On February 29, Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that his state won’t gather biometric date of Myanmar and Bangladeshi refugees.
Right now, Mizoram shelters over 32,000 nationals from Myanmar and 1,167 Bangladeshis. There is a challenging humanitarian crisis. People from Myanmar sought asylum after the military's takeover in February 2021, and the Bangladeshis escaped military action in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in November 2022. Also, more than 9,000 Mizoram residents displaced by ethnic violence are seeking shelter in their state.
ALSO WATCH: