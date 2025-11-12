Mizoram: Over 82% turnout in Dampa Assembly bypoll

AIZAWL: Over 82.34 per cent of the 20,790 voters exercised their franchise in the by-election for Mizoram’s Dampa Assembly constituency on Tuesday, officials said. An election official said that no untoward incident was reported during the balloting, which began at 7 a.m. at 40 of the 41 polling stations in the Dampa Assembly segment in Mamit district. Voting could be held at the Zopui Polling station, as the road leading to it had been blocked due to a landslide. Polling continued in the mixed-population Assembly constituency till 4 p.m., without any break. The official said that in the Dampa Assembly Constituency (reserved for the tribals) by-election, webcasting was conducted in 40 out of the total 41 polling stations. Three polling stations in the Assembly constituency had been identified as critical, leading to a higher number of deployments of security forces. (IANS)

