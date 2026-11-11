Mizoram Police Seize Narcotics and Smuggled Cigarettes Worth ₹6.84 Crore; Six Arrested

Aizawl: : Mizoram Police have dealt a severe blow to cross-border smuggling networks by seizing illegal narcotics and foreign-origin cigarettes worth a combined ₹6.84 crore on Tuesday. The contraband was intercepted during three separate law enforcement operations conducted across Champhai, Saitual, and Aizawl districts.

Six individuals, including two residents of Assam, have been arrested in connection with the hauls.

According to official state police reports released on Tuesday, the largest single drug bust occurred on Monday along the Zokhawthar-Melbuk road. Acting on routine patrolling inputs near the India-Myanmar border, a team from the Zokhawthar Police Station intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van heading toward Champhai.

Upon checking the vehicle, authorities recovered 3.275 kg of suspected methamphetamine wrapped in 15 small bundles, alongside 145 grams of heroin concealed across 11 soap cases. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine stands at ₹2.62 crore, while the heroin is valued at ₹29 lakh.

The driver, Lalthanvula (65), and passenger, Sangkimi (58), both from Champhai, were immediately detained.

In a parallel crackdown on Sunday, a Special Team of the Saitual Police intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car during random vehicle checking at Kualmawi Keifang. Officers discovered 733 grams of heroin carefully packed inside 58 soap cases, carrying an estimated market value of ₹1.46 crore. Two occupants of the car, identified as Johirul Islam (27) and Guljar Hussein (19), both hailing from the Nagaon district of Assam, were apprehended.

The third major interception took place late Monday night at the Seling Naka checkpost. An Aizawl District Executive Force (DEF) team stopped two commercial vehicles—a Tata Sumo and a Mahindra Pickup—discovering 93 master cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes worth ₹2.47 crore. Two individuals, Singrothuami (51) of Aizawl and Lalchamliana (30) of Zokhawthar, were arrested at the spot.

"The seizures form part of our ongoing and untiring enforcement efforts to dismantle illicit trafficking networks operating in the border state," a senior DIPR Mizoram official noted.

Police have registered cases under the NDPS Act as further investigations continue.