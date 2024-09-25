Mizoram: Policeman Suspended For Physically Attacking Doctors

AIZAWL: In a shocking turn of event, a policeman allegedly assaulted three people on a street in Mizoram, leading to his suspension.
The cop has been identified as Sailianpuia Sailo who was posted at the Sairang police station near Aizawl.
He, along with five other youths, physically attacked two doctors and their friend on the night of 21 September when the trio were heading home after work. The two doctors were practicing at a church-run hospital in Aizawl.
As per reports, the accused individuals forcefully pulled them out of their vehicle and thrashed them mercilessly.
This sudden assault left the two doctors incurring severe injuries while their companion sustained minor injuries.
One of the victims filed a complaint in this regard, prompting the police to initiate a probe. The six accused, including Sailo, was arrested on Monday. However, they were released on bail within hours.
The Mizoram unit of the India Medical Association has condemned this incident and has called for a magisterial-level inquiry into this case and stringent punishment for the accused.
