Mizoram: Policeman Suspended For Physically Attacking Doctors

AIZAWL: In a shocking turn of event, a policeman allegedly assaulted three people on a street in Mizoram, leading to his suspension.

The cop has been identified as Sailianpuia Sailo who was posted at the Sairang police station near Aizawl.

He, along with five other youths, physically attacked two doctors and their friend on the night of 21 September when the trio were heading home after work. The two doctors were practicing at a church-run hospital in Aizawl.

As per reports, the accused individuals forcefully pulled them out of their vehicle and thrashed them mercilessly.