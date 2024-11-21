Mizoram Scholarship Board Urges Students To Complete Process Of Linking Aadhar With Bank Accounts

AIZAWL: Mizoram Scholarship Board (MSB) announced efforts to ensure timely payment of the third installment of scholarships for the academic year 2023-2024.

The board has called upon students to complete the process of linking the Aadhaar-Bank account to avoid delays in receiving funds.

According to MSB, 754 students still need to verify and link their Aadhaar with their bank accounts to ensure smooth processing.

Students facing problems with linking or errors in their bank details have been asked to address the matter immediately and verify their scholarship status with their institutions or MSB.