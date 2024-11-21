Mizoram Scholarship Board Urges Students To Complete Process Of Linking Aadhar With Bank Accounts

AIZAWL: Mizoram Scholarship Board (MSB) announced efforts to ensure timely payment of the third installment of scholarships for the academic year 2023-2024.
The board has called upon students to complete the process of linking the Aadhaar-Bank account to avoid delays in receiving funds.
According to MSB, 754 students still need to verify and link their Aadhaar with their bank accounts to ensure smooth processing.
Students facing problems with linking or errors in their bank details have been asked to address the matter immediately and verify their scholarship status with their institutions or MSB.
Key Deadlines and Updates:
Students must link Aadhaar with their bank accounts by Nov. 24, 2024. Those unable to meet this deadline will have an extended option until Dec. 4, 2024.
Scholarships have been distributed to all the eligible students, with only unverified accounts experiencing delays.
Students receiving SMS notifications about errors or uncredited amounts are requested to visit their respective banks or MSB for resolution.
The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) expressed gratitude for the scholarship payment and acknowledged the cooperation of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
The MSB emphasized its commitment to solving pending cases effectively, urging students to track messages and promptly address issues to avoid further delays.
