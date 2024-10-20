Mizoram’s Bhairabi-Sairang Railway Project Nearing Completion

AIZAWL: In a significant development, the Bhairabi-Sairang railway line project connecting Aizawl in Mizoram with the rest of the country is on the verge of completion.
The length of the new railway line between Bhairabi and Sairang is 51.38-kilometre and is divided into four sections – Bhairabi-Hortoki, Hortoki-Kawnpui, Kawnpui-Mualkhang and Mualkhang-Sairang.
The Bhairabi-Hortoki section measuring 17.38-km in length has already been completed and was commissioned in July 2024 with train services operational since August this year.
Once completed, the whole project is expected to boost the state's connectivity, thereby helping the state economy to flourish.
As many as 48 tunnels are required for the construction of the Bhairabi-Sairang railway line project in difficult terrains.
Notably, the total length of tunnels in the project stands at 12,853 metres, out of which, 12,807 metres of tunnelling works have already been completed. The ambitious project will encompass a total of 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges.
Five road over bridges and six road under bridges are also included in this new railway line which will have four railway stations – Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang.
ALSO READ: Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Owners Plan Strike in Response to Fuel Price Increase
ALSO WATCH: