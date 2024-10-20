Mizoram’s Bhairabi-Sairang Railway Project Nearing Completion

AIZAWL: In a significant development, the Bhairabi-Sairang railway line project connecting Aizawl in Mizoram with the rest of the country is on the verge of completion.

The length of the new railway line between Bhairabi and Sairang is 51.38-kilometre and is divided into four sections – Bhairabi-Hortoki, Hortoki-Kawnpui, Kawnpui-Mualkhang and Mualkhang-Sairang.

The Bhairabi-Hortoki section measuring 17.38-km in length has already been completed and was commissioned in July 2024 with train services operational since August this year.

Once completed, the whole project is expected to boost the state's connectivity, thereby helping the state economy to flourish.