Mizoram’s Capt. Lalrinawma Sailo Conferred Kirti Chakra for Gallantry

Aizawl: Captain Lalrinawma Sailo of the elite 4 Para (Special Forces) has been awarded the Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry honour, for his extraordinary bravery in the line of duty.

A native of Chanmari in Aizawl, Capt. Sailo becomes only the second Mizo ever to receive this prestigious award. The decoration was presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu at a solemn investiture ceremony held in New Delhi.

In recognition of his achievement, the Mizoram government has announced a cash prize of ₹10 lakh.

Though official details of the mission remain classified, sources suggest that the honour was awarded for Capt. Sailo’s role in Operation Sindoor, a high-risk counter-terrorist operation.

An alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), National Defence Academy (NDA), and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Capt. Sailo now serves in 4 Para (Special Forces), one of India’s most decorated special operations units.

He follows in the footsteps of Subedar Chalhnuna of the Assam Rifles, the first Mizo recipient of the Kirti Chakra.

Congratulating him, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said, “This shows the talent and capability of Mizo youth. If we try our best, we can be above others. I wish him all the best.”