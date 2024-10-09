Mizoram's Commercial Vehicle Owners Announce Indefinite Strike From Oct 14, Demand Fuel Price Reduction

AIZAWL: Commercial vehicle owners in Mizoram have decided to resort to an indefinite strike from October 14 to protest against the recent hike in fuel prices and demanded that the rates of petrol and diesel be slashed in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

Despite repeated requests to reduce the fuel prices in the state, Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union (MCVU) president PC Malsawma has complained that the ZPM government has not fulfilled their demand.

He informed that members of the union had convened a meeting on Monday where it was decided that the operations of all the commercial vehicles would be ceased from October 14 if their demands are not met.