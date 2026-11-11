Mizoram’s Serchhip DC Paul L. Khuma Selected for Inaugural NAMASTE Awards 2026

Aizawl: In a historic milestone for Mizoram’s administrative sector, Serchhip District Deputy Commissioner Pu Paul L. Khuma (MCS) has been selected as an awardee for the inaugural NAMASTE Awards 2026, on Wednesday. Khuma will receive the prestigious regional honour under the Public Service & Governance category, making him the very first recipient from Mizoram to be recognized under this newly established framework.

Instituted by the Amazing Namaste Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to sustainable development in Northeast India, the awards aim to celebrate unconventional, highly innovative, and deeply impactful contributions to regional growth.

The rigorous selection process involved screening numerous nominations from all eight Northeastern states. A high-level independent jury—chaired by former Director General of the BSF and CRPF, Shri Sujoy Lal Thaosen, IPS (Retd.)—meticulously evaluated the entries, shortlisting six prominent finalists before naming Khuma as the definitive winner for his exemplary governance.

The jury praised the caliber of this year's awardees, noting that the initiative proudly celebrates "extraordinary changemakers whose contributions are shaping a brighter future for North East India." The foundation envisions the awards as a flagship annual event to spotlight the region's top developmental breakthroughs on national and global stages.

The grand presentation ceremony is scheduled for November 14, 2026, at the National Stock Exchange Atrium, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Maharashtra Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma will attend the high-profile gathering as the chief guest.

Khuma stands alongside four other notable regional winners, including Dr. Jogesh Deuri of Assam (Lifetime Achievement), Dimum Pertin of Arunachal Pradesh (Start-up & Entrepreneurship), the Kikruma Village Council of Nagaland (Sustainability & Environment), and Yumnam Bhumeshwor Singh of Manipur (Preservation of Culture).

Khuma's selection highlights Mizoram's progress in designing localized, sustainable public welfare models that serve as a blueprint for the entire country.