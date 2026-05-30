NEC spends Rs 339.06 crore on development projects in Mizoram

AIZAWL: The North Eastern Council (NEC) has continued to strengthen its developmental engagement in Mizoram through major investments across healthcare, education, connectivity, tourism, agriculture and livelihood sectors during the 15th Finance Commission (2022-26) period.

According to an official press release, Mizoram received a cumulative expenditure of Rs 339.06 crore under the Schemes of NEC (SoNEC) and NESIDS-Roads programmes during the period.

Under the SoNEC programme, the NEC spent Rs 123.83 crore on various developmental initiatives across the state. The projects included strengthening of medical and veterinary facilities, development of market infrastructure, upgradation of educational institutions, construction of cultural centres, sports infrastructure, and various community development works.

The Council further stated that special emphasis was placed on agriculture and allied sectors, including promotion of wet rice cultivation, potato seed production, piggery, poultry, fisheries, arecanut cultivation, passion fruit processing and livestock development initiatives aimed at enhancing rural livelihoods.

The NEC further supported preservation and promotion of Mizoram's cultural and natural heritage through the establishment of cultural heritage centres, tourism circuits, ecological parks, and other cultural infrastructure aimed at boosting eco-tourism and cultural tourism in the state.

During the 15th Finance Commission period, six road projects worth Rs 277.99 crore were implemented in Mizoram under the NESIDS-Roads programme, out of which two projects valued at Rs 25.19 crore have already been completed.

The Council also highlighted the upgradation of the Saiha-Lungbun-Tlangnuam-Haka Road, which is expected to improve connectivity between Mizoram's southern districts and the Myanmar border, supporting the broader objectives of India's Act East Policy.

NEC further expanded its youth engagement and scientific outreach initiatives through programmes such as the Ashtalakshmi Youth Exchange Programme and NE-SPARKS during 2025-26.

Under the Ashtalakshmi Youth Exchange Programme, 581 students from across the country visited premier institutions in the Northeast, including Mizoram University, which hosted 44 students from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep in January 2026. (ANI)

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