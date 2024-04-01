One woman among six candidates for lone Mizoram Lok Sabha seat

AIZWAL: Like previous elections in 2019, a multi-corner contest will be held in Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat on April 19 as six candidates including a woman have also joined in after the last date of withdrawal of candidatures on Saturday.

After the scheduled time of withdrawal of nominations, an election official said that there are six candidates, including a female nominee of Mizoram People's Conference Rita Malsawmi and one independent candidate contesting for the Mizoram Lok Sabha seat, reserved for the tribals.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement will appear in the parliamentary election for the first time. The party has put up entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha. The opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) on the other hand fielded its sitting Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena. Meanwhile, the Congress nominated Lalbiakzama and the BJP has put forth its state President Vanlalhmuaka.

Congress candidate Lalbiakzama (64) is a former police officer and Mizoram's ex-Home Secretary while People's Conference candidate Rita Malsawmi is a Mizo singer and lyricist.

In an interesting twist, the MNF's sitting Lok Sabha member from Mizoram C. Lalrosanga had expressed his unwillingness to challenge the elections this time, leaving the place for Vanlalvena to fight instead.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, six candidates including a woman, had contested.

As per the final electoral rolls, published on February 8, there are a total of 8,61,277 electors including 4,41,520 female voters and 4,980 service voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 1,276 polling stations, which is 101 more than that of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Mizoram government has declared April 19 as a paid holiday for every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment. All the registered voters in Mizoram are also requested to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll without fail. (IANS)

