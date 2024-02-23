PM Narendra Modi congratulates Mizoram CM Lalduhoma on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mizoram Chief Minister Pu. Lalduhoma on his birthday on Thursday. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life in service of the people."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju conveyed his wishes to the Mizoram CM on his birthday: "Birthday greetings to Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu. Lalduhoma. I pray for his good health and long life so that he can continue to serve the most loving people of Mizoram and contribute to our nation's development."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also wished the Mizoram CM on the occasion, "Heartiest wishes to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu Lalduhoma on his birthday. Blessed with an emphatic mandate, he is an energetic leader who is keen to ensure public welfare and the shared growth of the region. Prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for their long and healthy lives."

Earlier, Lalduhoma met PM Modi in the national capital on January 4 after assuming the office of Chief Minister on December 8, 2023. The Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Minister, assured him of necessary support from the central government in all economic development programmes of Mizoram, and suggested having regular meetings on key issues about the development programmes of the state.

Lalduhoma also had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month during his visit to the national capital to discuss important issues.

Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday to discuss important matters. He also met with Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, to discuss enhancing Zoram Medical College. (ANI)

